Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Shares Gap Down to $2,085.43

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2,085.43, but opened at $1,998.55. Cable One shares last traded at $2,005.30, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,973.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1,868.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,521 shares of company stock worth $13,276,032 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,674,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 420.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 25.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 28.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

