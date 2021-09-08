CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00133564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00189363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.04 or 0.07248752 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,185.58 or 1.00234810 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.16 or 0.00901001 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

