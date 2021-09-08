CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Position Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CalAmp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

CAMP opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

