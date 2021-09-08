Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Shares Down 4.7%

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) shares traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 13,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 41,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

