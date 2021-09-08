California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CRC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $38.43.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
