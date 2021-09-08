California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CRC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $38.43.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William B. Roby purchased 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,510,182 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,707 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.