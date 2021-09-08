California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.33, but opened at $39.33. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. California Resources shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 2,461 shares traded.

In related news, Director William B. Roby acquired 9,078 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $300,663.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,051.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $6,652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,510,182 shares of company stock valued at $115,133,707.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 5,534.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%.

California Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

