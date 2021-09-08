Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.90

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $153.90 and last traded at $153.10, with a volume of 9880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.38, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,527 shares of company stock worth $12,419,626. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 110.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 349,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 183,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 177,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.