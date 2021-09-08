Canal Insurance CO Invests $2.49 Million in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 120,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,689,584. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

