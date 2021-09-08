Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $56,000 Position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37.

