Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 177 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of VT opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

