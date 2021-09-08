Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

