Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Acquires 641 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.77.

LHX stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,870 shares of company stock worth $24,438,239 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

