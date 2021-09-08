Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 451 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,553,000 after purchasing an additional 866,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 385.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,084,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,008,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the first quarter worth $254,589,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.22. 318,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,102,320. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

