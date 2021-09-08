Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Buys 902 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after acquiring an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after acquiring an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The stock had a trading volume of 81,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

