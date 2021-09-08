Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 107,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,926. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $36.18.

