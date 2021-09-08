Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,663 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Rio Tinto Group comprises about 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,662. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

