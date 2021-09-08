Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 96,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 89,434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HFXI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,038. IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

