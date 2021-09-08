Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,512.51

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,512.51 ($19.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,533.80 ($20.04). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,525.20 ($19.93), with a volume of 481,689 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.94 billion and a PE ratio of -2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,509.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,835.82.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

