Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $10.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $165.38 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.71. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.09.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Casey’s General Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Casey’s General Stores worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.