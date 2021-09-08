Casper Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $174.22 million and $70.87 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00198179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,322.93 or 0.07233341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,864.00 or 0.99836682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.23 or 0.00731910 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,331,822,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,431,425,642 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.