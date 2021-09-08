Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Up to $76.79

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.79, but opened at $78.80. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $76.04, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,702 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,313. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 265,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 167.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

