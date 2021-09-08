Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Castlight Health worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Castlight Health by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 175,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 45,003 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Castlight Health by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,132,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 618,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $170,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $38,955.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,207.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $223,146. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CSLT opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

