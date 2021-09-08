Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.55.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE CTLT traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.35. 1,170,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,245. Catalent has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.29 and its 200-day moving average is $111.76.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Catalent by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

