Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

CAT opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day moving average of $222.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.