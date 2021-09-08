Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) & REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Head to Head Survey

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -181.89% -39.99% -26.46% REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59%

This table compares Cellectis and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 8.26 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -7.85 REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.46 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.52

Cellectis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cellectis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cellectis has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80 REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86

Cellectis presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.82%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $63.57, indicating a potential upside of 85.12%. Given Cellectis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cellectis is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.7% of Cellectis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Cellectis on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

