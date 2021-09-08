Celo Dollar (CUSD) Hits Market Cap of $58.36 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $58.36 million and $550,096.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00058176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00170721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014573 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.61 or 0.00717818 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00043020 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 58,258,608 coins. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

