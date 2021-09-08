Centamin (LON:CEY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.00

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 94 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 95.08 ($1.24), with a volume of 781087 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.10 ($1.24).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 82 ($1.07) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 138 ($1.80) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 126 ($1.65).

The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 1.03%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

