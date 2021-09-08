Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.30

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 6501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELTF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.59.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

