Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%.

NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of -2.15. Centogene has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Centogene from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

