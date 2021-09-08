Centric Cash (CNS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3,430.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.