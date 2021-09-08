CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.29 and traded as high as C$2.10. CGX Energy shares last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 41,905 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$589.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29.

About CGX Energy (CVE:OYL)

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in three petroleum agreements and petroleum prospecting licenses, including Corentyne, Berbice, and Demerara blocks that cover an area of approximately 11,005.2 square kilometers located in offshore and onshore Guyana.

