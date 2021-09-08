Chainswap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $604,895.00 (ASAP)

Chainswap (CURRENCY:ASAP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. Chainswap has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $604,895.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainswap has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainswap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

Chainswap Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,402,480 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

Chainswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.