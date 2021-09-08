Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.88

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 6.12 ($0.08). Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 6.22 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,458,131 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.88. The firm has a market cap of £39.60 million and a P/E ratio of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

About Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR)

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chariot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.