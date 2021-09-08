Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CMCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 2,558.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

