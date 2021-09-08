Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cheetah Mobile had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 48.37%. Cheetah Mobile updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CMCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 518,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.24 million, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
