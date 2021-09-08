Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Holdings Lifted by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 71,811 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $76,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. 58,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

