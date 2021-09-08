Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHUY shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.60. 105,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,530. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a market cap of $611.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 2.17.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 178.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,504 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,342,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

