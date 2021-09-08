CIBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $120.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.85.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

