CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 32,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$23,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 945,500 shares in the company, valued at C$690,215.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$3,650.00.

On Friday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 33,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$24,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,065.00.

On Monday, August 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28. The firm has a market cap of C$47.80 million and a P/E ratio of -8.68. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

