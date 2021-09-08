CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by Kellner Capital LLC

Kellner Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,176 shares during the period. CIT Group makes up approximately 5.2% of Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kellner Capital LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,402. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

