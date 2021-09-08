CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 367 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,497 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises 1.3% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.18. 28,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.88. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $56.96 and a 1-year high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

