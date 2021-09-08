CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Boosts Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 78.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 8.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. 322,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,102,320. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

