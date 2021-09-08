CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,432,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after buying an additional 214,748 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 247,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $30.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,164. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

