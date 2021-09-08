CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 31,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,085. The stock has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -433.33%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

