CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,228 Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Adecoagro worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGRO. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adecoagro by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,712 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $7,876,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,914,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 775,868 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adecoagro by 133.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGRO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,647. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adecoagro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

