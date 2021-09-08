CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 9,140 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.4% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

AT&T stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.61. The company had a trading volume of 772,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

