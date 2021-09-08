CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 918 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of CM stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.66. 6,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.