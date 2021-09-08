ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

