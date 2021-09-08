ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 48,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $1,942,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Shares of BXC stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.87.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $150,442.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,469.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,881 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,363 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.