ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBOW opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $247.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

