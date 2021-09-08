CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.69

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001486 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000966 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00032549 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00026301 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,696,134 coins. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

